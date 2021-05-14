Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday

Vaccine registration for people aged 30 and over will start Sunday, May 16 in Pakistan.

Pakistan had earlier this month opened registration for coronavirus vaccine for 40-49 age group.

In Sindh, coronavirus vaccination centres are also open during the ongoing Eid holidays.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 11,709 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. So far, 964,227 people have been fully vaccinated in the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed to keep the centre at the Expo Center in Karachi open during Eid.

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group starts

In a tweet, NCOC chief Asad Umar had explained that the government had decided to open registrations for another age group as the vaccine supply in Pakistan continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.



On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.



The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.