Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistanis over 30 years old can register for coronavirus vaccine starting next Sunday

By
Web Desk

Friday May 14, 2021

  • Vaccine registration for people aged 30 and over will start Sunday, May 16 in Pakistan.
  • Pakistan had earlier this month opened registration for coronavirus vaccine for 40-49 age group.
  • In Sindh, coronavirus vaccination centres are also open during the ongoing Eid holidays.

Registration for the coronavirus vaccine for people aged 30 and above will start next Sunday, May 16.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 11,709 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the National Command and Operation Centre. So far, 964,227 people have been fully vaccinated in the country.

In Sindh, coronavirus vaccination centres are also open during the ongoing Eid holidays.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had directed to keep the centre at the Expo Center in Karachi open during Eid.

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group starts

In a tweet, NCOC chief Asad Umar had explained that the government had decided to open registrations for another age group as the vaccine supply in Pakistan continues to improve and the country's vaccination capacity gets enhanced day by day.

On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines
Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum

Even during Eid holidays, Imran Khan is obsessed with Shehbaz Sharif: Marriyum
2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport

2 minors dead, 3 people injured after car falls into storm drain near Karachi airport
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's decision about Eid correct, no need to observe qaza fast: Tahir Ashrafi
Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes

Shehbaz Sharif telephones political leaders to extend Eid wishes
Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi

Pakistan, Turkey to jointly move UN for urgent meeting on Palestine: FM Qureshi
PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity

PM Imran Khan calls Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to show solidarity
Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy

Shawwal moon delay: Leaked video of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member triggers controversy
Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC

Pakistan Army chief offers Eid prayers with troops at LoC
Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL

Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL
Karachi's temperature may go up from 40°C to 42°C on May 15-17

Karachi's temperature may go up from 40°C to 42°C on May 15-17
PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

PML-N demands judicial probe into Rawalpindi Ring Road scam

Latest

view all