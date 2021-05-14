Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 14 2021
Pakistan coastal areas 'not under any threat' from cyclone: PMD

Friday May 14, 2021

The satellite image issued by the PMD.

  • Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a depression.
  • A cyclone is at a distance of about 1,640 km southeast of Karachi.
  • Sindh's fishermen have been advised to remain alert and avoid going into the deep sea.

None of Pakistan's coastal areas are under any threat from a developing tropical cyclone, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement Friday.

"Yesterday’s low-pressure area over Southeast Arabian Sea has rapidly intensified into a depression (intense low-pressure area) and lay centered around latitude," the statement said.

The cyclone is at a distance of about 1,640 km southeast of Karachi, the PMD said, predicting it would likely intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 18-24 hours and move in a north-northwest direction.

"PMD’s Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and will keep updating accordingly," it said.

However, Sindh's fishermen have been advised to remain alert and avoid going into the deep sea, it added.

Two days back, the PMD had  issued an alert for a cyclone likely developing in the eastern Arabian sea.

According to the PMD spokesperson, low air pressure was expected in the southeastern Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14.

The weather department said that due to favourable weather conditions, low air pressure may take the form of a tropical cyclone on May 16.

