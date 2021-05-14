Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat has extended love and sweet wishes to her millions of fans on the occasion of Eid.



The Load Wedding actress took to Instagram and shared her adorable photos to wish the fans Eid Mubarak.

Mehwish Hayat wrote “Eid Mubarak everyone!” followed by heart emoticons.

She further said “As we celebrate this festival with our families at home let’s also please keep those in Palestine, Kashmir and Yemen in our prayers.”



“Ps The last two photos are of me waiting for my Eidi. LOL.”

Mehwish Hayat looked gorgeous in the latest pictures.