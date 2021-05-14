Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer Radhe creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has created history as it becomes the most watched Bollywood film on day one with 4.2 million views.

Salman Khan took to Instagram and shared the poster of Radhe and thanked his fans for the milestone.

He wrote “Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

Khan also wished everyone a very Happy Eid. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid.”



Disha Patani also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared the same poster.

She wrote “Eid Mubarak Everyone..Radhe Creates History & becomes the most watched film on Day 1.”

“Thank you for making our film a true phenomenon. Grateful for the immense love. #EidRadheKi,” she further said.

