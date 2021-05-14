Salman Khan gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday received the second jab of coronavirus vaccine, according to Indian media.



The Radhe actor was spotted at a vaccination centre in Dadar, Mumbai on Friday.

Salman took his first jab on March 24.

He had tweeted about it to update his fans. He said “Took my first dose of vaccine today.”

Salman Khan had also revealed that his parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan got their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on May 9.

On the work front, Khan is currently enjoying the success of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, released on May 13.