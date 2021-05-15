Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez ‘still going strong’ despite physical distance

Saturday May 15, 2021

Former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all anyone can talk about these days ever since they reunited recently after the former's split with Alex Rodriguez.

Following the emergence of photographs showing the exes together again while vacationing in Montana, a source has revealed that the two are still in constant contact despite them heading back to opposite sides of the United States.

An insider revealed to People: “[Jennifer] is in touch with Ben every day. They are making plans to see each other. Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

As per the source, the Hustlers actor is currently in Miami to spend some time with her kids.

