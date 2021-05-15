Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
Wendy Williams comes all guns blazing against Ellen DeGeneres

Saturday May 15, 2021

Wendy Williams, 56, didn’t shy away from calling out Ellen DeGeneres over the workplace scandal

American broadcaster Wendy Williams is coming all guns blazing against talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

On her Hot Topics segment, Williams, 56, didn’t shy away from calling out the comedian after her announcement about ending her decades-long daytime talk show following allegations of her fostering a toxic and hostile work environment for employees.

“You’ve been on TV for 19 years, you should be so lucky,” Williams said before playing a clip of DeGeneres making the announcement.

“Congratulations to you Ellen, considering all you’ve been through during those 19 years, including the workplace conditions,” Williams then commented.

“We all know people who have worked there, including people here. Ellen, I’m glad you thanked your fans. But 18 to 19 years on television doesn’t change your life, it exposes you for the person you really are,” she added.

