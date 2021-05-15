Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
Alex Rodriguez is ‘not thrilled’ about Jennifer Lopez reuniting with Ben Affleck

Saturday May 15, 2021

Jennifer Lopez’s ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez is perhaps the only one not too thrilled about her moving on with her former flame Ben Affleck, not long after their split.

According to a report by People, the 45-year-old baseball shortstop was “pretty surprised” when he heard that his former ladylove had reunited with the Batman actor.

A source told the outlet: "Alex is not thrilled. It definitely hurt his ego. [Alex] was under the impression that he and Jennifer would go on as friends, but he is acting so needy that Jennifer cut him off.”

“Jennifer seems very happy. She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off. She just doesn't trust him and didn't want to waste any more time,” the insider claimed. 

