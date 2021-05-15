Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 15 2021
By
Web Desk

New petrol price in Pakistan to be determined on May 17: OGRA

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 15, 2021

— AFP/File

The new prices of petroleum products will be determined on May 17 this month, as opposed to the regular mid-month date (the 15th), a spokesperson for the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said on Saturday.

The spokesperson said that due to the May 8-16 curbs and Eid holidays, it was decided that the new prices will be decided on Monday, May 17.

The prices of petroleum products, will therefore, continue as previously notified, till May 17.

Prices kept constant in Ramadan

In a bid to give relief to the masses in the holy month of Ramadan, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to increase the price of petroleum products, a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance had said on April 30.

Therefore, petrol continued to cost Rs108.56 per litre in the first two week of the month.

According to the notification, the price of diesel was also notified to remain the same, at Rs110.76 per litre.

Kerosene oil was to continue to be priced at Rs80, whereas light diesel oil was to also cost the same, at Rs77.65 per litre.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had, at the time, shared OGRA's recommended rates which the prime minister had rejected.

More From Pakistan:

Cyclone Tauktae: Sindh govt releases contact info in case of rain-related emergency

Cyclone Tauktae: Sindh govt releases contact info in case of rain-related emergency
Schools in Sindh to remain closed till May 23 in view of prevailing coronavirus situation

Schools in Sindh to remain closed till May 23 in view of prevailing coronavirus situation
Inter-provincial, inter-city transport to resume on May 16: NCOC

Inter-provincial, inter-city transport to resume on May 16: NCOC
CM Sindh declares emergency in coastal belts as Cyclone Tauktae gathers steam

CM Sindh declares emergency in coastal belts as Cyclone Tauktae gathers steam
Shahbaz Sharif's name not placed on ECL yet, says Sheikh Rasheed

Shahbaz Sharif's name not placed on ECL yet, says Sheikh Rasheed
Cyclone Tauktae likely to cause thunderstorms, gusty winds in Karachi

Cyclone Tauktae likely to cause thunderstorms, gusty winds in Karachi
Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

Pakistan reports less than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day
Sindh has not banned Sinopharm vaccine, clarifies Murtaza Wahab

Sindh has not banned Sinopharm vaccine, clarifies Murtaza Wahab
'Not just a performer': PM Imran Khan saddened over Farooq Qaiser's death

'Not just a performer': PM Imran Khan saddened over Farooq Qaiser's death
Palestine appreciates Pakistan’s principled, steadfast, and unflinching support

Palestine appreciates Pakistan’s principled, steadfast, and unflinching support
Pakistan to receive $153mn from WB to boost coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan to receive $153mn from WB to boost coronavirus vaccination drive
Pakistan marks day of solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues relentless attack

Pakistan marks day of solidarity with Palestine as Israel continues relentless attack

Latest

view all