Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday May 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt note for wife on wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 16, 2021

Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt note for wife on wedding anniversary

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actor posted a loved-up photo with Samina to wish her on the wedding anniversary.

He wrote “Happy wedding anniversary my love! Blessed to have you by my side.”

He further said “May Allah continue to shower His blessings on us and may you and I continue to hold each other through moments of weakness and strength. Health, happiness and smiles forever, insha Allah.”

“Love you! @saminahumayunsaeed”, Humayun concluded.

More From Showbiz:

TV legend Farooq Qaiser laid to rest in Islamabad

TV legend Farooq Qaiser laid to rest in Islamabad

Nadeem Baig drops startling revelation about Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah fiasco

Nadeem Baig drops startling revelation about Yasir Hussain and Nausheen Shah fiasco

Salman Khan gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Salman Khan gets second jab of Covid-19 vaccine
Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away

Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away
Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one

Salman Khan, Disha Patani starrer 'Radhe' creates history as it becomes most watched film on day one
Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak

Shah Rukh Khan prays for health of all as he wishes everyone Eid Mubarak
Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone

Mehwish Hayat wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone
Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet

Ayeza Khan’s stunning family photo wins the internet
Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid

Sara Ali Khan prays for happiness, positivity for everyone on Eid
Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak

Katrina Kaif wishes fans Eid Mubarak
Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine

Sarwat Gilani marked Eid celebrations with special mention to Palestine
Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir mark Eid celebrations with PDA-filled snaps

Latest

view all