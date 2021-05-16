Humayun Saeed shares a heartfelt note for wife on wedding anniversary

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed shared a heartfelt note for wife Samina Humayun Saeed as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the London Nahi Jaunga actor posted a loved-up photo with Samina to wish her on the wedding anniversary.

He wrote “Happy wedding anniversary my love! Blessed to have you by my side.”

He further said “May Allah continue to shower His blessings on us and may you and I continue to hold each other through moments of weakness and strength. Health, happiness and smiles forever, insha Allah.”

“Love you! @saminahumayunsaeed”, Humayun concluded.