Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccine registration for 30-39 age group begins today

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as others wait for their turn, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan April 28, 2021. — Reuters/File

Pakistan starts vaccine registration for people over 30 years from today.



A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for registration.



NCOC appeals to the public to register for vaccination on a priority basis.



Pakistan has started registering people who are 30 years and above for the coronavirus vaccination from Sunday (today).



The World Bank has approved the provision of $153 million to support the ongoing national vaccine drive in Pakistan, in a bid to help the country fight the pandemic.

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved the restructuring of the Pandemic Response Effectiveness in Pakistan (PREP) project, which was originally approved in April 2020.



On May 3, Pakistan opened registration for the coronavirus vaccination for people aged between 40 to 49 years across the country.

The vaccine registration for the 40-49 age group has been going on since April 27, whereas walk-in vaccinations for people aged 50 and above are underway in the country.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has appealed to the public to register for vaccination on a priority basis.

How to register for coronavirus vaccine?

If you want to get registered for the coronavirus vaccination program, you can get them vaccinated by following the simple steps below:

For those people who do not have an internet connection: you can message your (or your relatives') 13 digit Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) (if they are above 60), without spaces and dashes, on 1166.

Those who have an internet connection: you can get yourself (or your relatives) registered by visiting the NIMS website, where you will be greeted with a registration screen on which you can enter their personal details. Please take care to provide a valid phone number.

After receiving the registration details on your provided phone number, visit any nearest vaccination centre and get the first dose of the vaccine.

After registering, you can check your registration status by sending your CNIC to 1166 after 24 hours.