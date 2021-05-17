Jennifer Lopez reveals 'sexy summer fun coming'

Jennifer Lopez shared an exciting news about her new music with fans as she returned to recording studio amid her reunion with ex Ben Affleck.

The 51-year-old singing sensation took to Instagram on Sunday and revealed: "Sexy summer fun coming."

The post suggests as the Hustlers star has some new music on the way. In the photo, Lopez can be seen singing in the recording studio.

Though the songstress did not give any additional hints yet her excited fans think she's going to release new music which may reflect her rumoured romance with her on-off boyfriend Ben Affleck.



Lopez recently wrapped filming on the upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, which is set to release next summer.

Last month, Affleck was seen outside of Lopez's home following her split from Alex Rodriguez. The pair were also spotted enjoying moments together in Montana, where the Justice League actor owns a home.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged in 2002 and starred together in Jersey Girl and Gigli. They shockingly postponed their 2003 wedding days before they were set to walk down the aisle and had officially split by January 2004.

