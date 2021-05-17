Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 17 2021
Jennifer Lopez cuts off all contact from Alex Rodriguez amid Ben Affleck reunion

Monday May 17, 2021

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t trust Alex Rodriguez and didn’t want to waste any more time

Jennifer Lopez has ceased all ties of communication from Alex Rodriguez after calling off her engagement.

The Latino singer has been in the news lately for reuniting with former beau Ben Affleck a few weeks ago.

According to an insider cited by PEOPLE, Lopez has completely “cut off” contact with Rodriguez ever since the two parted ways. 

The insider also explained why adding, “Alex is not thrilled,” about her reunion with Affleck and that it ‘hurts his ego’. 

However, the singer allegedly cut him off because “he is acting so needy.”

“She tried for a long time to get her relationship with Alex to work. She feels good that she decided to break it off,” the insider went on to say.

"She just doesn’t trust him and didn’t want to waste any more time,” the source stated.

