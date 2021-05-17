Can't connect right now! retry
Nick Jonas hospitalised after getting injured on show sets: report

Nick Jonas was injured on Saturday due to which he sought treatment in the hospital

Nick Jonas was rushed to the hospital after he sustained injuries while shooting for a television show. 

According to TMZ, the singer was injured on Saturday due to which he sought treatment in the hospital.

Although the severity of his injury is unclear, Nick was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 

He was then discharged on Sunday and is supposed to resume shootiing for his singing reality show, The Voice, on Monday.

Earlier, Nick opened up about suffering from Type 1 diabetes. "13 years ago today I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The picture on the left is me a few weeks after my diagnosis. Barely 100 pounds after having lost so much weight from my blood sugar being so high before going to the doctor where I would find out I was diabetic," he wrote in an Instagram post.

