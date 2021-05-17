Can't connect right now! retry
Ayeza Khan raises her voice in support of Palestine

Monday May 17, 2021

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has raised her voice in support of Palestine amid Israeli aggression.

Taking to Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress wrote “Can you imagine kissing your child to sleep and not knowing if you all will see them again? That’s the reality of life in Palestine right now. That’s the horror those children, those innocent beings live in.”

She went on to say “My heart aches to even think about this.”

Ayeza Khan said “We can’t do much. But we do have a voice. And together, we can use it to stop the cruelties on our brothers and sisters.”

The actress also used hashtags “#freepalestine #freeourpeople.” 

