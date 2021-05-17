Islamic countries should represent their people's voices regarding Palestine issue: Shahbaz

Can't connect right now! retry
Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: Screengrab via Geo News 

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday addressed the floor of the Lower House and spoke in detail about the ongoing situation in Palestine.

The PML-N president said he would not shed light on the government's tactics against the Opposition as the lawmakers had gathered today to voice their concerns against Israel's attacks on Palestine.

Innocent people were attacked in Al-Aqsa Mosque after which Israel's air force pummeled the Gaza strip and destroyed numerous homes, the Opposition leader said.

"Since 1948, the way that Israeli governments and their armed forces have attacked Palestinians is not hidden from anyone," he said.

In East Jerusalem, extremists had chanted "Death to Arabs" and the entire world witnessed the attacks on innocent Palestinians after that, he said.

Shahbaz said that Islamic countries should represent people's emotions regarding the Palestine issue, adding that Pakistan should observe "Youm-e-Quds" on Friday to show solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Shahbaz, however, praised the international human rights watch for terming Israel's atrocities against Palestinians as "apartheid" — a system of institutionalised racial segregation that existed in South Africa and South-West Africa (now Namibia) from 1948 until the early 1990s.

"A similar situation is prevalent in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he said. "I was shocked to hear that the foreign minister [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] said Article 370 — the revocation of Kashmir's special status — was India's internal matter," he said.

The Opposition leader noted the statement "had caused a setback for Pakistan's cause for Kashmir." 


