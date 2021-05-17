Can't connect right now! retry
Anya Taylor-Joy opens up about accepting ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

The Queen’s Gambit actor Anya Taylor-Joy recently sat down for an interview and shed light on the real reason she agreed to tell Beth’s story in The Queen’s Gambit.

There she was quoted saying, “First of all, I ran to the meeting with Scott [Frank, showrunner]. I don’t run, that’s not something that I do really, but I ran to that meeting as soon as I finished the book because I was so excited and I just, I knew her so immediately.”

“And the first thing I yelled at Scott across the restaurant was, ‘It’s not about chess. It’s about loneliness and trying to find your place and the price of genius, and what it is to be that other and attempting to find your world within that’.”

Anya Taylor-Joy also concluded by saying, “And yeah, I was desperate to tell this story. I fell in love with her immediately, and I really thought that I could do it right.”

