Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial relations with EU: Gen Bajwa

By
Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

  • EU envoy calls on COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
  • Gen Bajwa, EU envoy discuss matters of mutual interest, regional security situation.
  • EU envoy lauds Pakistan for its sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan "earnestly" looks forward to enhancing "mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests" with the European Union.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made Pakistan's intentions clear regarding the EU in a meeting with the bloc's ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara at the GHQ.

During the meeting, the officials discussed matters of mutual interest and regional security situation, including recent developments in the Afghan peace process, the statement said.

Read more: On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

"Pakistan values its relations with EU and we earnestly look forward to enhance[ing] mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests," said the COAS. 

The military's media wing said that the EU envoy lauded Pakistan for its "sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process".

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan orders state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday

PM Imran Khan orders state-level protests against Israeli atrocities in Palestine on Friday
Pakistan, Turkey, two other states to voice support for Palestine at UNGA: FM Qureshi

Pakistan, Turkey, two other states to voice support for Palestine at UNGA: FM Qureshi
Petrol price likely to increase today: sources

Petrol price likely to increase today: sources
Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country

Faisal Edhi files visa application for Palestine to help war-torn country
Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad

Sindh may take strict decisions Thursday if coronavirus SOPs not followed: Murad
Pakistani engineer recognised for contributing software code to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission

Pakistani engineer recognised for contributing software code to NASA’s Mars 2020 mission
Shehbaz Sharif files contempt of court petition in LHC

Shehbaz Sharif files contempt of court petition in LHC
Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi, poses no threat to coastline: PMD

Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi, poses no threat to coastline: PMD
Exams for students of classes 10 and 12 likely to be conducted first

Exams for students of classes 10 and 12 likely to be conducted first
Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

Shehbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry
Case registered over coronavirus SOP violations during Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura visit

Case registered over coronavirus SOP violations during Maryam Nawaz's Sheikhupura visit
No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials

No evidence on Indian coronavirus variant reaching Pakistan: health officials

Latest

view all