Monday May 17 2021
Web Desk

Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for 'real and true love'

Web Desk

Monday May 17, 2021

Katy Perry weighs in on her yearning for ‘real and true love’

Grammy award winning singer Katy Perry recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the secrets of her romantic past.

The singer got candid during an interview with PopSugar and was even quoted saying, “I stumbled, I fell, I made mistakes. I learned from all of it. But I was pretty boy crazy. I think I was always searching for real love and true love.”

“Lose some time to be emotional about the boys… I’d say, ‘Don’t worry, keep swinging, make mistakes. Don’t read the comments. Don’t scroll down on the comments, and know how to separate real life from internet life. And boys aren’t mature until they’re 35, at least’.”

