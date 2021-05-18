PDM meeting to be held May end, decide Fazl and Shehbaz Sharif

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman (left) with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Fazl, Shehbaz Sharif agree to convene PDM session by May end.

Last week, it was reported that PDM may invite the PPP and Awami National Party to join its movement again.

Fazl will soon announce the final date of the PDM session after contacting other leaders in the anti-government alliance.

PESHAWAR: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif have agreed to hold a session of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) by May end.



Both leaders spoke over the phone Monday, The News reported.

The publication reported that the two opposition leaders held detailed consultations about the political situation in the country.

PDM may invite PPP, ANP back to alliance after Eid

A decision over this is expected at PDM’s next steering committee meeting. This was decided during a telephonic conversation between Shehbaz, Nawaz and Fazl last week.

Sources sources said the three leaders held detailed consultations on sending the government home and future strategies of the PDM, The News reported. The publication said it was also decided that the PDM’s anti-government movement will immediately start after Eid.



Shehbaz will hold meetings with the leaders of the PDM parties and play a central role in PDM's upcoming movement, it was decided in the meeting the sources said, adding that Shehbaz, Nawaz and Fazl agreed to go to court against the FIA barring Shehbaz from going abroad.

The three leaders agreed that if the issues were resolved, the PPP and ANP would rejoin the PDM after Eid, the sources said.



They discussed PDM's meeting agenda. Shehbaz suggested to include the Kashmir issue in the PDM agenda.