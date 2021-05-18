Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has fully recovered from coronavirus and thanked her fans for their love and wishes.

The Queen actress took to Instagram and shared a story where she confirmed that she tested negative for Covid-19 today.

She wrote “Hello everyone. Today I tested negative for covid.”

“I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus.”

“Anyway thanks for your wishes and love”, she concluded.

Kangana was diagnosed with coronavirus on May 8 and had quarantined herself.

More From Showbiz:

Kubra Khan prays for Palestine

Kubra Khan prays for Palestine
Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza

Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza
Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine
Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Ayeza Khan dazzles in stunning new snap

Ayeza Khan dazzles in stunning new snap
Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line

Sanam Jung launches her own perfume line
Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’

Vidya Balan unveils first poster of her latest film ‘Sherni’
Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children

Imran Abbas prays for Palestinian children
Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement

Saboor Aly shares beautiful lines about ‘soulmate’ after engagement
Katrina Kaif sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif sends sweet birthday wishes to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal
Armeena Khan attends peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester

Armeena Khan attends peaceful vigil for Palestine in Manchester
Ayeza Khan raises her voice in support of Palestine

Ayeza Khan raises her voice in support of Palestine

Latest

view all