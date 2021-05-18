Can't connect right now! retry
Amid scorching heat, Shaniera Akram wants to send some cold weather to Karachi

Shaniera Akram, the philanthropist, and wife of former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

Shaniera Akram, the philanthropist, and wife of former Pakistani bowler Wasim Akram gave us a glimpse into her trip to Australia where she relishes the rainy weather in Melbourne.

Read more: Shaniera Akram prays for India as coronavirus shatters health system

Akram shared a delightful picture on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying the light drizzle with daughter Aiyla and their dog. "Caught in the rain!" the philanthropist wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Akram uploaded the picture right when Karachi sizzles with scorching heat under the influence of tropical cyclone Tauktae. 

"I’ll try sending some colder weather to Karachi," Akram captioned her picture.

The metropolis recorded the highest temperature at night since 2015 with 32.5°C.

Read more: Karachi records highest night temperature in May since 2015

Chief Meteorological Officer Sardar Sarfraz noted that a brief heatwave gripping Karachi was so intense that the temperature remained 40°C even after sunset.

