Govt seeks early SC hearing against LHC decision to let Shahbaz fly abroad

The federal government has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an early hearing of the Lahore High Court's decision to allow PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to leave the country for medical treatment.



In the petition, the government requested the SC that if the hearing of the case is delayed further, then it would lead to an "irreparable loss."

In line with the tenets of justice, the hearing should be held at the earliest, the petition said.

It may be recalled that the federal government had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the May 7 decision of the Lahore High Court allowing Shahbaz to leave the country for medical treatment.



The Lahore High Court had given Shahbaz Sharif "one-time" permission on medical grounds to fly abroad for treatment.

A hearing to remove his name from the government's no-fly blacklist was held to deliberate the matter, which was presided over by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi.

Shahbaz had approached the court to grant him permission as a cancer survivor to seek treatment abroad. In his petition, moved through Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Advocate Amjad Pervez, Shahbaz had stated that after getting bail in Ashiana Housing and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases, he went abroad and came back.



During the court proceedings, the PML-N president produced a return ticket showing his intent to do the same this time around.

Shahbaz Sharif added to ECL: Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry on Monday, April 17, announced that Shahbaz Sharif’s name has been added to the Exit Control List (ECL).



The federal minister, in a tweet, said that with the approval of the cabinet and completion of all legal formalities, the name of Shahbaz has been put on the no-fly list.

“The relevant record has been updated in this regard,” he said.

The Federal Cabinet had approved the inclusion of the PML-N leader’s name to the ECL through a circulation during Eid holidays after a request forwarded by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Sharing details of the decision, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said he [Shahbaz Sharif] was put on the ECL as it would be difficult to bring him back if he is allowed to go abroad like Nawaz Sharif.

“He is currently facing a multi-billion rupee corruption reference. Five members of the Sharif family have already fled abroad.”

“Shahbaz Sharif is the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif,” the interior minister said.

He added that the PML-N leader may influence the approvers.

Rasheed said Shahbaz can file an appeal against the decision in the Interior Ministry within 15 days.

“Nawaz Sharif did not return how will Shahbaz Sharif return.”

All the relevant agencies have been informed regarding the development, he further said.