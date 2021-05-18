Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

Pakistani star Asim Azhar settled the facts straight after Israel’s official Twitter made a false claim.

In the micro blogging site Israel’s official Twitter page tweeted: "We have been here for 3,000 years and we're here to stay. Terrorists trying to plunge the region into violence and darkness will never prevail. #IsraelUnderAttack"

The tweet comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions with Palestine where the Jewish state has dropped bombs on its neighbours, killing hundreds while the attacks continue to take place.

The tweet did not sit well on the 24-year-old as he gave a response saying: "Your ‘country’ was literally founded, sorry i mean forced on the world in 1948. Humse bhi aik saal chotay ho, aide tussi 3,000 years kay. [You're one year younger than Pakistan and you claim you're 3000 years old] Stop the terrorism."

Take a look:



