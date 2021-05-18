Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday May 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Asim Azhar gives fitting response to Israel's tweet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 18, 2021

Pakistani star Asim Azhar settled the facts straight after Israel’s official Twitter made a false claim.

In the micro blogging site Israel’s official Twitter page tweeted: "We have been here for 3,000 years and we're here to stay. Terrorists trying to plunge the region into violence and darkness will never prevail. #IsraelUnderAttack"

The tweet comes in the backdrop of escalating tensions with Palestine where the Jewish state has dropped bombs on its neighbours, killing hundreds while the attacks continue to take place.

The tweet did not sit well on the 24-year-old as he gave a response saying: "Your ‘country’ was literally founded, sorry i mean forced on the world in 1948. Humse bhi aik saal chotay ho, aide tussi 3,000 years kay. [You're one year younger than Pakistan and you claim you're 3000 years old] Stop the terrorism."

Take a look:


More From Showbiz:

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap

Ayeza Khan leaves fans floored with her new snap
Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing

Alizeh Shah claps back at critics over moral policing
Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch

Maulana Tariq Jamil praises Salman Khan: Watch
Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother

Arjun Kapoor dedicates his film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ to his grandmother
‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine

‘Ertugrul’ star Osman Soykut prays for peace in Palestine
Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

Disha Patani reflects on completing five years in Bollywood

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note

After testing negative for COVID-19, Kangana Ranaut posts cryptic note
Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus

Kangana Ranaut recovers from coronavirus
Kubra Khan prays for Palestine

Kubra Khan prays for Palestine
Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza

Sajal Aly ‘heartbroken’ while looking at photos coming from Gaza
Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine

Mahira Khan urges fans to speak up for Palestine
Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Fawad Khan extends support to Palestine amid Israel attacks

Latest

view all