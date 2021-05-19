Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian shares interesting things about her kids with Scott Disick

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Kim Kardashian is hesitant to let her children watch family's reality series KUWTK as she has not allowed them to watch it yet.

The reality TV star has no immediate plans to show 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to her four children, saying she's 'not ready' for her kids to watch KUWTK.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star shared interesting things about her children with Scott Disick, revealing they have not watched the family's reality series yet.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode, Scott asks mom -of-four about whether her eldest daughter, North, has ever watched the family's reality series. Kim shook her head no and added that the 7-year-old has only seen clips from the show on TikTok.

"She sees it's a popular TikTok where they do the crying scene from Bora Bora. Pretty much all of my crying scenes," Kim says. "So she sees that and she'll come in and go, 'Mom, I lost my earrings.' She'll, like, do that as a joke and I'm just like, 'You have no idea what that is.'"

The 37-year-old star asked: "At what point do we sit them down and say, like, 'You're allowed to either go through these seasons and see what mom and dad did all these years."

Kim appeared to be hesitant to for doing so and responded as saying: "I don't really want to explain who [my ex-husband] Kris Humphries is."


More From Entertainment:

Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate

Amazon reported in talks with MGM as streaming deals accelerate
Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans

Paul Rudd's absence from Friends reunion line-up irks fans
Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube

Kate Middleton and Prince William cross half a million followers on YouTube
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl

Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl
'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson says Miley Cyrus brings out her superhuman strength

'Captain Marvel' star Brie Larson says Miley Cyrus brings out her superhuman strength
Dua Lipa tops Billboard Canada Hot 100 with 'Levitating'

Dua Lipa tops Billboard Canada Hot 100 with 'Levitating'
'Princess Diana, Meghan Markle both were not given advice about royal life'

'Princess Diana, Meghan Markle both were not given advice about royal life'
Snoop Dogg teams up with Kevin Hart on comedy show

Snoop Dogg teams up with Kevin Hart on comedy show
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over being exploited in US

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned over being exploited in US
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor wants fans to donate money for children with autism

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin actor wants fans to donate money for children with autism

Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker divorce came after Kim Kardashian affair

Shanna Moakler claims Travis Barker divorce came after Kim Kardashian affair
Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

Study finds Asians largely 'invisible' in Hollywood's top films

Latest

view all