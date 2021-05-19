Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry to 'absolutely join' royal famiy at Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Prince Harry all set to attend the momentous occasion on what could have been Diana's 60th birthday

Prince Harry is not planning to skip out on the memorial unveiling ceremony of his late mother Princess Diana. 

The Duke of Sussex will attend the momentous occasion on what could have been Diana's 60th birthday if she was alive.

“No one is going to tell Harry not to come, but how does he face his family?” a palace source told Page Six after Harry blasted Charles and Queen for generations of bad parenting. 

“Harry’s still coming, we’re told, but how will it all go down?” the source added. “Will he just turn up on the day without having seen them beforehand?”

Meanwhile, another source close to the royal family, said, "Things between Harry and William have been terrible since Megxit, then Harry and Meghan [Markle] gave that nuclear Oprah [Winfrey] interview, and now Harry has spoken out again. It’s just one thing after the other.”

The timing of the memorial unveiling ceremony depends on the arrival of Harry and Meghan's daughter, who is due in the summer.

