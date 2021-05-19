Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today

Pakistani relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. AFP

PMD predicts temperature in Karachi could reach 41°C today.



Light drizzle, thunder expected in few areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umerkot.



Wind and light rain more likely in the north, northwest areas of Karachi.



KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that temperature in the city is likely to soar to 41°C today (Wednesday).



Source: Geo.tv

"Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' crossed the Indian Gujarat coast on the night of May 17, 2021, weakened into a depression, and [is] presently laying over Gujarat and adjoining South Rajasthan, India," read the press release issued by the PMD.



According to the Met department's director, it may drizzle in a few areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umerkot along with thunder.

Read more: Karachi weather: 3 dead as dust storms, rain hit city

Wind and light rain are more likely in the north and northwest areas of Karachi, the Met official said, adding that winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph.