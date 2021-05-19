Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Temperature likely to rise to 41°C today

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Pakistani relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi on June 29, 2015. AFP
  • PMD predicts temperature in Karachi could reach 41°C today.
  • Light drizzle, thunder expected in few areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umerkot.
  • Wind and light rain more likely in the north, northwest areas of Karachi.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that temperature in the city is likely to soar to 41°C today (Wednesday).

Source: Geo.tv

"Cyclonic Storm 'Tauktae' crossed the Indian Gujarat coast on the night of May 17, 2021, weakened into a depression, and [is] presently laying over Gujarat and adjoining South Rajasthan, India," read the press release issued by the PMD.

According to the Met department's director, it may drizzle in a few areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, and Thatta, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Umerkot along with thunder.  

Read more: Karachi weather: 3 dead as dust storms, rain hit city

Wind and light rain are more likely in the north and northwest areas of Karachi, the Met official said, adding that winds are expected to blow at a speed of 60 to 70 kmph.

More From Pakistan:

NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions

NCOC holds meeting to review schools closure, other COVID-19 restrictions
Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry's followers cross 4 million mark on Twitter
Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Saudi Arabia to revive deferred oil facility to Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official

Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official
Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen

Separate group formed after Punjab govt’s action against my supporters: Jahangir Tareen
FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

FM Qureshi discusses Palestine crisis with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000

With 104 new fatalities, Pakistan’s COVID death toll nears 20,000
Karachi remains most populated city as govt issues Census-2017 report

Karachi remains most populated city as govt issues Census-2017 report
Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan in building climate disaster resilience

Asian Development Bank to support Pakistan in building climate disaster resilience
'Pakistan to send coronavirus medical emergency assistance to Palestine': Fawad

'Pakistan to send coronavirus medical emergency assistance to Palestine': Fawad
Govt seeks early SC hearing against LHC decision to let Shahbaz fly abroad

Govt seeks early SC hearing against LHC decision to let Shahbaz fly abroad
Pakistan slams India for extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiris in Srinagar

Pakistan slams India for extra-judicial killing of two Kashmiris in Srinagar

Latest

view all