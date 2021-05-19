Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of lying after the Duke of Sussex’s most recent appearance indicated that the couple could be hiding something from the public.

Prince Harry’s Armchair Expert podcast had seen him make the revelation that Meghan Markle had encouraged him to seek therapy for his declining mental health.

However, in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the Palace refused to let her seek professional help when she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

Noting the difference of the two claims, Sky News host Andrew Bolt and commentator Daisy Cousens accused them of lying.

Andrew said: "What also struck me about this interview is Prince Harry credited wife Meghan Markle with making him go see a therapist to deal with what she thought was his anger.

"But doesn't this expose Meghan Markle as probably being a liar?

"Didn't she say in her notorious interview with Meghan Markle that when she wanted to go see a therapist herself Buckingham Palace refused her permission?

"How can that be true?

"Prince Harry, the actual prince could get therapy but his wife could not?"

Daisy remarked: "It is pretty extraordinary, I didn't actually pick that up until you mentioned it.

"That is very well spotted because there is a giant disconnect there between the two stories. Quite a slip of the tongue from Harry.

"The whole big point they made in the interview was that the Palace would not let Meghan get any therapy because they thought it would look bad.

"I am sorry but if this is true why would Prince Harry be allowed to get therapy?"