Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of lying after Duke's recent slip up

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of lying after the Duke of Sussex’s most recent appearance indicated that the couple could be hiding something from the public.

Prince Harry’s Armchair Expert podcast had seen him make the revelation that Meghan Markle had encouraged him to seek therapy for his declining mental health.

However, in their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey the Duchess of Sussex revealed that the Palace refused to let her seek professional help when she struggled with suicidal thoughts.

Noting the difference of the two claims, Sky News host Andrew Bolt and commentator Daisy Cousens accused them of lying.

Andrew said: "What also struck me about this interview is Prince Harry credited wife Meghan Markle with making him go see a therapist to deal with what she thought was his anger.

"But doesn't this expose Meghan Markle as probably being a liar?

"Didn't she say in her notorious interview with Meghan Markle that when she wanted to go see a therapist herself Buckingham Palace refused her permission?

"How can that be true?

"Prince Harry, the actual prince could get therapy but his wife could not?"

Daisy remarked: "It is pretty extraordinary, I didn't actually pick that up until you mentioned it.

"That is very well spotted because there is a giant disconnect there between the two stories. Quite a slip of the tongue from Harry.

"The whole big point they made in the interview was that the Palace would not let Meghan get any therapy because they thought it would look bad.

"I am sorry but if this is true why would Prince Harry be allowed to get therapy?"

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Mahira Khan takes part in protest against Israel

Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day

Ertugrul's Turgut Alp pays tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Youth and Sports Day
Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle

Snoop Dogg's daughter opens about about mental health battle
Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' reunion 'like a family'

Jennifer Aniston says 'Friends' reunion 'like a family'
Kate Middleton promotes her new project in latest video

Kate Middleton promotes her new project in latest video

Komal Aziz Khan lauds Faisal Edhi as he expresses his desire to help Palestinians

Komal Aziz Khan lauds Faisal Edhi as he expresses his desire to help Palestinians

Nick Jonas details horrific bike accident which landed him in hospital

Nick Jonas details horrific bike accident which landed him in hospital
Queen Elizabeth devastated after puppy's death

Queen Elizabeth devastated after puppy's death
Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary

Demi Lovato identifies as non-binary
Prince Harry 'won't be able to heal until he deals with own trauma,' says royal expert

Prince Harry 'won't be able to heal until he deals with own trauma,' says royal expert

Kaia Gerber says she ‘needed help’ when she dated older people as a teen

Kaia Gerber says she ‘needed help’ when she dated older people as a teen
Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of late DJ Avicii

Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of late DJ Avicii

Latest

view all