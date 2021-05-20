Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out with boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner

Sofia Richie appeared to be a style queen as she stepped out with her British boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner in West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old model amazed onlookers with her style as she showcased her abs in a white crop top and flared leather trousers during a night out with new beau.

The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend showed off her taut tummy in a white crop-top, black pants. She also wore a pointy silver-snakeskin heels and a black blazer-duster to elevate her beauty.



Sofia was looking gorgeous in sizzling outfit as she put o a stylish display for her date with new beau. The model also wore a black face mask.