Thursday May 20 2021
Sofia Richie puts on a stylish display as she steps out with boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner

Thursday May 20, 2021

Sofia Richie appeared to be a style queen as she stepped out with her British boyfriend Elliot Grainge for a dinner in  West Hollywood on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old model amazed onlookers with her style as she showcased her abs in a white crop top and flared leather trousers during a night out with new beau.

The fashionista turned heads as she left celeb hotspot Craig's holding hands with the 27-year-old son of Universal Music Group CEO.

Scott Disick's ex-girlfriend showed off her taut tummy in a white crop-top, black pants. She also wore a pointy silver-snakeskin heels and a black blazer-duster to elevate her beauty.

Sofia was looking gorgeous in sizzling outfit as she put o a stylish display for her date with new beau. The model also wore a black face mask.

Hollywood says 'the big screen is back' to rally movie-goers

Prince Harry to make more shocking revelations on mental health series with Oprah

Princess Beatrice took a dig at Prince Harry, Meghan with pregnancy news

Matthew Perry draws concerns after showing a labored speech pattern

Salma Hayek unveils real face of Hollywood, reveals she became victim of discrimination

Victoria Beckham comes in support of Mel B in her fight against domestic abuse

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their third wedding anniversary by launching new project

Addison Rae opens up about friendship with Kourtney Kardashian

Meghan Markle's one move ahead of Archie's birth raised eyebrows in palace, claims royal expert

Ben Affleck's favourite Boston Red Sox share special tribute to Jennifer Lopez

Salma Hayek opens up on narrow escape from Covid-19

Indiana Jones hat and Star Wars droid for sale in Hollywood

