Why newly-married Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez are perfect for each other

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s marriage have left many gushing and insiders are now opening up why the luxury real estate agent is perfect for the singer.

"They're a great fit together," the source said.

"Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."

The singer and her real estate beau thought there is no point in waiting and delaying things when they both knew they wanted to walk down the aisle.

According to an E! source, Ariana and Dalton were on the same page about their wedding. "Quarantine really solidified their bond and made them closer than ever."

The source added that Ariana wanted an intimate summer wedding and that was something important to her.

"They always wanted an intimate ceremony. They decided to have the wedding this past weekend because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. They both agreed there was no point in waiting."

For the unversed, Ariana tied the knot with Dalton last night in a super-intimate wedding ceremony attended by around 20 people only.

"Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together," the insider added.