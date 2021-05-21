Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Beatrice gives a rare glimpse at her baby bump

Friday May 21, 2021

Princess Beatrice gave a rare glimpse at her baby bump as she stepped out with her hubby Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in London after sharing good news about her pregnancy.

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, who is expecting her first child, was all smiles as she walked around London with Edo.

The elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was looking gorgeous in a cranberry wrap dress revealing a hint of her growing bump. She paired it with a fitted black jacket and tights. She carried a small black handbag to give a perfect look to her personality.

On the other hand, her Italian property developer husband rocked a blue sweater over a button down and jeans as he walked by his wife's side.

Buckingham Palace recently released a statement to confirm the delightful news: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year."

According to Buckingham Palace,"the Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

