PSL 2021: PCB to announce schedule for remaining matches today

A Lahore Qalandars batsman walks off the pitch after being dismissed by Peshawar Zalmi. Photo: File

First of the remaining PSL 6 matches likely to be held on June 5, say sources.

Players from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka to arrive in Pakistan for remaining matches of the PSL 6.

Cricketers to travel from Pakistan to Abu Dhabi between May 25-26, say sources.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the schedule for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 today, sources told Geo News.



The cricketers will enter the bio-secure bubble on May 23 and as per the PCB's plan and will travel to Abu Dhabi between May 25-26, confirmed sources.

Players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that are playing in the PSL 2021 will arrive in Pakistan and after completing their quarantine period, will depart for Abu Dhabi with the Pakistani players.



Sources informed Geo News, it is likely the players will be given single-dose coronavirus jabs. Players from other countries are likely to arrive in Abu Dhabi directly on May 23 for the league.

Sources said the first of the remaining matches is likely to be held on June 5. The final will be played 15 days later, on June 20.

Players to brave Abu Dhabi's harsh heat

The remaining matches of the PSL will be held in Abu Dhabi's harsh weather, where the mercury is expected to exceed 40 degrees during June.

The PCB is already taking steps to ensure the players are protected from dehydration and other effects of the heat. The Pakistan team's physio has advised the players to remain hydrated throughout the tournament.

Players can encounter fitness problems right before the England tour, says sources, adding that the PCB has decided to provide ice jackets and ice coolers to players of the six franchises.

The cricketers will also be given energy drinks to ward off the heat and the board has decided to provide extended water breaks in between matches.

The PCB spokesperson said that in case a match was affected due to the coronavirus, there were no plans in place to cover insurance for it.

"Losses that arise from natural causes are not insured," said the PCB's spokesperson, adding that in case the match was affected by any other reason, there was insurance cover for it.

UAE grants approval for remaining matches

After what was a very tense wait, the PCB finally got the approval from the UAE authorities, to host the remaining matches of the PSL in Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world," he had said.

