Friday May 21 2021
Karlie Kloss gives rare insight on life as new mom

Friday May 21, 2021

Karlie Kloss has given her doting fans a rare glimpse of her new life as a mom.

The 28-year-old star shared multiple photos from her pregnancy as well as her baby boy Levi Joseph on Instagram.

In the adorable mother-son snap, the model could be seen sitting with the little bundle of joy, who was wearing an adorable panda onesie, while he lay on his mother’s chest.

The former Victoria’s Secret model also shared other photos which included herself cradling her bare baby bump.

"My heart is full ❤️," the mom of one captioned the post.

The post was quick to garner the attention of her friends and fans alike.

“I love you,” singer Katy Perry commented.

Meanwhile, her fellow supermodels Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge and Taylor Hill sent heart-eyed and heart emojis to the new mom. 

