Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir exude couple goals with PDA-filled snaps

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir certainly make an adorable couple.

Their gorgeous and often times PDA-filled snaps continue to melt hearts and this time was no different as Sarah took to her Instagram to once again share gorgeous snaps of her and her husband.

In the photos, the couple could be seen giving relationship goals as they were seen in a loving embrace.

The snaps were sure to send fans into frenzy as they showered their love on the couple.

“Looking so cute MA,” one user commented.

“Couple goals!” commented another.

Take a look:







