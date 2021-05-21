Hira Mani gives style inspiration in latest snap

Pakistani actress Hira Mani served style goals in her latest snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared some fashionable snaps of herself.

The star's laid-back yet chic look consisted of a fitted floral shirt along with loose white jeans and black slip-on shoes.

The effortless look was completed with earrings, a cream coloured tote and what appears to be anklets.

Her look was sure to turn heads as fans showered her with compliments.

"So cool," one use commented.

"Hey beautiful," commented another.

Take a look:







