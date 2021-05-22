Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Idris Elba delights fans as he shares big news about long-awaited 'Luther' film

Saturday May 22, 2021

Idris Elba, who is all set to reprise his role from the hit detective series Luther, has finally suggested a timeline for the project.

The dashing actor has confirmed that production on the long-awaited Luther film is set to begin in September.

“We go into production, fingers crossed, in September. I’m so excited about it, it’s been a long time coming. We’re very, very close to pulling the green light on production," the actor told Variety.

Elba, while discussing the film last year, said that “the sky is the limit” in terms of what Luther could achieve as a film.

Earlier this year, Luther was criticised for “[lacking] authenticity” by the Miranda Wayland, due to the lack of representation of Black culture.

Luther is a British psychological crime drama television series starring Idris Elba as DCI John Luther and Ruth Wilson as Alice Morgan, written by Neil Cross. The first series is composed of six episodes which ran in May and June 2010

