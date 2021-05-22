Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle would be ‘chased to her death’ like Diana

Prince Harry has opened up about his fear of his wife Meghan Markle living the same fate as his mother Princess Diana.



During the Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke of Sussex admitted that he fears Meghan will be “chased to her death” just like the late Princess of Wales was.

“It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life, but the list is growing. And it all comes back to the same people, the same business model, the same industry. My father [Prince Charles] used to say to me …’Well, it was like that for me. So it’s going to be like that for you,'” said Harry.

He added that the advice he got “didn’t make sense” as he stayed put about “breaking the cycle” of “suffering” within the royal family.