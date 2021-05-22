Karachi may go under strict lockdown due to rise in COVID-19 cases, say sources

The decision to impose lockdown across the province will be initially implemented in Karachi. File photo

KARACHI: Taking into consideration the worsening coronavirus situation, the Sindh government is mulling over options to impose strict a lockdown in the cities having a high positivity ratio including Karachi, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

The provincial government has sought input from the senior police officials in this regard amid a rise in virus cases across Sindh.

According to sources, the restrictions may initially be implemented in Karachi, which could be similar to last year's lockdown.

Meanwhile, police officials have demanded an additional budget from the authorities for the lockdown similar to last year.



Sources further said that so far 24 policemen have died due to coronavirus.

The Sindh government had announced Rs1 million assistance for those who succumbed to the virus. However, none of the victims received the allocated amount.

Sources further claimed that the decision to impose strict lockdown in the city could be taken today or tomorrow and its implementation is also possible soon.



Sindh decides to keep coronavirus restrictions in place

Previously, the Sindh government had decided to maintain the existing coronavirus restrictions across the province.

In the meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus on Thursday, the Sindh CM said that on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13, there were 1,232 coronavirus cases in the province and after Eid on May 19, the cases were 2,076 cases, which is a 10.2% increase and shows that cases are increasing in Sindh. Karachi has reported 16.82% of these cases.

The members of the task force and experts at the meeting had advised the CM to continue with the existing coronavirus restrictions in the province.



On this, CM Shah had said that if the rate of cases decreased, the restrictions will be relaxed.

If the cases increase, we will impose stricter restrictions, but we are finding it difficult to relax the restrictions [currently] in the province, he said.