Armeena Khan receives certificate for outstanding public service in Britain

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan has received a certificate for outstanding public service in Britain, she revealed on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the Sherdil actress shared photos with Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan and revealed that she received the certificate.

She tweeted, “So humbled to receive a certificate for outstanding public service at #Burnley Town hall today.”

“Thank you Lord Wajid Khan and Lady Anam Khan for receiving my husband Fesl Khan and I today”.