Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrates 21st birthday

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana is celebrating her 21st birthday today.



Suhana’s mother Gauri Khan took to Instagram and shared a stunning photo of the daughter to wish her a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always” followed by a heart emoji.

Commenting on the post, the birthday girl wrote “I love you’ alongwith a heart emoticon.

In the photo, Suhana is seen donning a polka dot dress and sitting on a chair with her handbag.

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.