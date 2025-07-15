Humaira Asghar used phone last on Oct 7, contacted 14 people: police

Deceased actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Facebook@HumairaAsgharAliOfficial

Police investigating the death of actor Humaira Asghar Ali have uncovered key details from her devices, suggesting she last used her phone on October 7, 2024, at around 5pm.

Officials believe this was also the day she died.

The body of the actor was discovered on July 8 in a flat located in Ittehad Commercial, Defence. Her decomposed remains were found after a court bailiff, acting on a landlord's complaint about unpaid rent, broke into the apartment.

According to investigators, Humaira contacted 14 individuals via mobile phone on the day of her suspected death. From the flat, authorities recovered three mobile phones, a tablet, a diary, and various documents.

Police further revealed that the actor had three SIM cards registered against her name — all of which were active in the recovered devices. Notably, two of the three phones were not password-protected.

Digital forensic examination shows her phones held over 2,000 saved contacts. Moreover, there is consistent evidence of communication with at least 75 phone numbers over a prolonged period, officials added.

Preliminary findings from the post-mortem suggest the body was in the final stages of decomposition, indicating that Humaira likely died around eight months ago — consistent with the last phone activity on October 7.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding her death and to question those she last contacted.