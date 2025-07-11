Autopsy reveals actor Humaira Asghar died nearly 10 months ago

Deceased actor and model Humaira Asghar. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: The body of Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali, discovered earlier this week from a flat in Karachi’s Defence Phase VI, was in an advanced stage of decomposition, with initial post-mortem findings suggesting she had died eight to 10 months ago.

According to the post-mortem report prepared by Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed, the body was severely decomposed and unrecognisable at the time of recovery. The following details were noted in the medico-legal findings:

The body was in "advanced stage of decomposition".

Facial muscles completely deteriorated.

Fingers and nails "reduced to bone".

Parts of body "entirely devoid of muscle" tissue.

Bones began to "disintegrate upon touch".

Brain matter completely decomposed via autolysis.

Internal organs turned into a "black-coloured mass".

Cartilage in joints was absent.

No fractures were detected in bones

The head and spine remained intact, but no spinal cord.

Brown-coloured insects were present, especially in the hair, but no maggots were found.

Despite the level of decay, no fractures were detected anywhere in the bones.

The report stated that extent of the decomposition has made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death at this stage. However, DNA profiling and toxicology tests are under way and are expected to provide further insight.

Hair strands, clothes and blood samples had been sent for chemical analysis.

The body of actor-cum-model was found earlier this week when law enforcement personnel visited her apartment around 3:15pm to enforce a court-ordered eviction. After receiving no response, the police forced open the door and discovered her body lying on the floor. She had reportedly been living alone in the flat for the past seven years.

Initial investigation revealed that she had not been in contact with family, friends, or neighbours since October 2024. Neighbours said she kept to herself and had not interacted much with other residents in the building. One neighbour told Geo News that Humaira had also rental issues with the flat's owner.

Following the discovery, her body was transferred to a welfare organisation’s morgue.

On Thursday, her family received the remains and transported them to Lahore by ambulance. It had earlier been reported that the family was reluctant to take custody of the body due to the condition in which it was found.

Humaira had appeared in the reality show "Tamasha Ghar" and the film "Jalaibee".

News of her death has sparked an outpouring of grief from fellow actors and the wider entertainment community. Many took to social media to express sorrow and urged people to look after those who live alone.

Her passing comes less than a month after the death of veteran actress Ayesha Khan, whose body was also found in her flat in Karachi under similar circumstances.