Stylist speaks out on Humaira Asghar's last photoshoot, disappearance

Stylist Danish Maqsood says his last interaction with the late actor took place in October 2024

Kehkashan Bukhari
July 09, 2025

Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram/@humairaaliofficial
KARACHI: The stylist who worked with actor Humaira Asghar Ali for her last photoshoot has unveiled unsettling details about his last interaction with the actor and model after her death.

In a recent exclusive conversation with Geo Digital, stylist Danish Maqsood revealed that he had worked with Humaira on two photoshoots — one in 2023 and another in 2024. 

Danish recalled her positive reaction to their final collaboration in October 2024, which took a puzzling turn when Humaira seemingly vanished.

"She was quite happy and even praised the shoot, we even spoke about it on WhatsApp,” he shared. However, the post-shoot communication quickly raised red flags.

After sending a collaboration request for the social media release of the images, Danish's team received no approval. "When the request wasn't approved, we tried calling her several times. After receiving no response, we messaged her on WhatsApp, but there was still no reply," he explained.

Danish specifically noted, "I sent the message on October 20, which is left unread; her WhatsApp last seen still shows October 7," he mentioned.

Growing increasingly worried, Danish alerted a few digital publications to report Humaira's disappearance. He expressed frustration that his initial pleas for help were largely ignored.

"Perhaps they didn’t think it was serious, so they didn't pay attention," he noted.

Despite the initial lack of response, Danish managed to get two different publications to report on her missing status in February this year, three months after their last conversation. Sadly, he lamented, the issue largely went unnoticed by the broader entertainment industry.

