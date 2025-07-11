 
Sadiq Khan praises 'legend' Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

London mayor says that Rahat has acted as “a bridge between cultures and generations”

Murtaza Ali Shah
July 11, 2025

London Mayor Sadiq Khan (left) poses with celebrated Pakistani Qawwali and Bollywood maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at Wembley Arena. — X@SadiqKhan
LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has praised the celebrated Pakistani Qawwali and Bollywood maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as a "legend" and a "genius" whose music has created a global impact.

Sadiq praised the artistry of Rahat, saying: “Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a legend. I listen to his songs. His appearance at the Royal Albert Hall along with the leading western musicians is a testimony to Rahat’s talent.”

Sadiq said that Rahat has acted as “a bridge between cultures and generations”.

The London mayor said this as he welcomed Rahat and his musical group at the iconic Royal Albert Hall, where Rahat performed at the 90th birthday celebration of British-Pakistani tycoon Sir Anwar Pervez, founder of the Bestway Group.

Former prime minister David Cameron, who made a speech in honour of Sir Anwar, was in attendance along with Lord Zameer Chauhdary, over a dozen former Tory ministers and nearly 1,000 select guests. More than 100 guests came from Pakistan for the special event.

The event brought together dignitaries, business luminaries, and cultural icons to celebrate Sir Anwar’s legacy and highlight the unifying power of music.

Rahat told Geo News: “London is like a second home. To be here celebrating Sir Anwar’s remarkable life with David Cameron, Sadiq Khan, and other important people in the audience is truly humbling.”

The singer returned to the UK after three months. In April this year, he was invited to the UK by Vijay Bhola, the Rock on Music founder and celebrated arts promoter, to perform at three sold-out concerts.

