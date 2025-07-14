Why did actor Humaira Asghar's death go unnoticed for months?

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

Police probe all angles in Humaira Asghar’s mysterious death.

Neighbours, watchman, apartment committee to be questioned.

Actor might have died on October 7, says DIG South.

The mystery surrounding the unnoticed death of actor-cum-model Humaira Asghar for several months has raised serious questions as police are examining all possible angles, including natural causes, accident, suicide, or foul play.

The 32-year-old actor was found dead on July 8 in a flat in Defence Phase VI’s Ittehad Commercial area, where she had been living alone for seven years.

Her body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to enforce an eviction order over unpaid rent, following a case filed by the flat’s owner.

The post-mortem report prepared by Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed revealed that the body of the Pakistani actor was in an advanced stage of decomposition, with initial findings suggesting she had died eight to 10 months ago.

Speaking on Geo News' morning programme "Geo Pakistan" today, Karachi South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza said that the foul smell from a decomposing body can appear anytime between five to 40 days and during this time Humaira's neighbours were also not present in their flat.

“The apartment next to the actors was vacant for quite some time,” said DIG Raza.

“[...] also, the bathroom window in the adjacent room of [Humaira’s] flat was left open, which may have allowed the odour to escape outside,” he added.

DIG Raza further said that Humaira frequently travelled between Karachi and Lahore, which may have led neighbours and the building management to assume she was away.

“It’s possible people thought she had gone to Lahore again,” DIG added.

He also said the building’s watchman did try calling Humaira Asghar three days after her suspected death, but received no response. “Only one friend attempted to contact her via phone after October 7,” he added.

To a question, DIG Asad Raza said that apartment's management committee including watchman and neighbours will be made part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Police have formed a six-member inquiry committee to probe the death of actor.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the committee, headed by SP Clifton Imran Jagirani, comprises SDPO Defence Aurangzeb Khattak, ASP Nida Junaid, SHO Gizri Muhammad Farooq, sub-inspector (SI) Muhammad Amjad and IT branch constable Muhammad Adeel.

The inquiry team will collect evidence to determine whether Humaira Asghar's death was an accident, natural, suicide or a possible case of foul play.

The committee has been instructed to brief the SSP South daily regarding progress in the investigation, the notification stated.