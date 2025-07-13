Karachi singing duo delivers memorable performance in London

Aashir and Nayel Wajahat take the stage during their London performance. —Reporter

LONDON: Karachi-based actor-singer brothers Aashir Wajahat and his younger sibling Nayel Wajahat performed at a special event hosted by a music label in London.

The performance, held at the label’s London headquarters, was part of the musical journey of the two brothers.

Videos and social media posts from the night described the performance as “electrifying” and “full of energy.” Both Aashir and Nayel performed songs including Sadqay, Peetal, Dheema Dheema, Tera Naam Liya, Mars, Jani Door Gaye and others.

One of the highlights of the evening was the duo’s repeat live performance of Aashir’s song Sadqay. Before the London event, Aashir also performed at the Godiva Festival in Coventry.

Speaking to Geo News, Aashir shared stories behind his music that helped him connect with fans on a deeper level.

“I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me to the UK. The performance at the Godiva Festival was memorable.

"Most of the crowd there was young and English, and yet many of them had come across Sadqay and related to its emotive message.

"I met young artists from various parts of the world, and we discussed potential collaborations,” he said.

Speaking about genres and inspirations, the singer said their music was a blend of traditional South Asian sounds with modern pop influences.

"This combination allows us to connect with audiences across cultures. I know there is a lot of pressure from the rap singers, but we have to continue doing what we do and create connections through that."

He added that he hadn't expected Sadqay to grow in popularity the way it did. “It was just us making music we loved — the fact that so many connected with it is surreal.”

Aashir said young Pakistani musicians were expressing themselves through their creative work. “They are showing how imaginative they are and how they continue to move forward,” he said.