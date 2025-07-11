New drama serial ‘Mohra' set to premiere on Geo TV

The poster of the drama serial “Mohra”. — Screengrab via Facebook@@HarPalGeoOfficial/File

To satisfy the entertainment appetite of its viewers, Geo TV's brand-new drama serial Mohra, produced by 7th Sky Entertainment, is set to premiere on Friday (today).

Penned by Tahir Nazir, the story unfolds around intense conflicts between the lead characters — Hamza, Alizeh, and Sikandar — where each one plays the role of a "Mohra" waiting to make their move in a chessboard of emotions.

The OST of the drama, with lyrics by Zaheer Zarf and composition by Alex Shehnaz (Shahbaz), is beautifully brought to life by the enchanting voice of Yashal Shahid.

Mohra is a powerful story about how ego and greed can blind people and make them forget the difference between right and wrong. One decision made out of pride or for money can change many lives including the lives of innocent people.

Synopsis

Alizeh is a confident and smart girl who lives with her mother and sister Anooshay. Even though they belong to a lower middle class family Alizeh is happy with what she has and shares a strong bond with her sister.

On the other hand is the Hamdani family. Fareed and Armeen live with their children Hamza, Sikandar, and Nimra. Fareed and Hamza are kind and grounded but Sikandar and Nimra follow their mother's pride and develop an ego that slowly starts to affect their decisions.

An unforeseen tragedy shatters Alizeh, setting her on a path of vengeance against the Hamdani family.

What tragic incident shattered Alizeh's world? How is the Hamdani family connected to it? Can Alizeh take revenge on the Hamdani family?