Saturday May 22 2021
Prince William unable to comprehend why Harry keeps dissing 'own flesh and blood'

Saturday May 22, 2021

Prince Harry said royal family lacks empathy and most of his past trauma was a result of his mother's death

Prince William is having difficulty with accepting why Prince Harry keeps dissing his own family.

The Duke of Sussex, in his new mental health series for AppleTV+, said royal family lacks empathy and most of his past trauma was a result of his mother's death.

“William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV,” a source told Us Weekly. 

“Of course, mental health is a serious issue, but William can’t get his head around why Harry keeps throwing his family under the bus," the insider added.

Earlier, Harry blamed his father, Prince Charles, for bad parenting. According to the insider, there is no way the two can reconcile anytime soon.

“There’s no way they’ll [royal family] ever trust him after this,” the source said. “The damage is done.”

“I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence or total neglect,” Harry said in the series The Me You Can't See.

