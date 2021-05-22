Prince William inspects guard of honour as Lord High Commissioner to General Assembly of Church of Scotland

Duke of Cambridge Prince William inspected a guard of honour as he is formally welcomed as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

Each year, The Queen appoints the Lord High Commissioner.

Monarchs have sworn to maintain the Church of Scotland since the 16th century. The Queen made this pledge at the first Privy Council meeting of her reign.

The Lord High Commissioner's role is to maintain the relationship between the State and the Church of Scotland.

This year, Prince William, The Earl of Strathearn has been appointed, and will carry out a week of engagements in Scotland with The Countess of Strathearn.



