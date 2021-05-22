Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Saturday May 22, 2021

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma gets first jab of Covid-19 vaccine

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma has received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Arpita took to Instagram and posted her photo where she is seen getting her shot.

She wrote in the caption “We are not only responsible for our own safety but also for the safety of people around us, our families, our friends, our neighbours & every human we come in contact with”.

“Get vaccinated! Be Safe, Be Positive, Be Strong.”

Earlier this month, she had confirmed she was tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of April 2021 and now she has fully recovered from it.

Arpita had shared a statement which reads: “I tested positive for Covid-19 in the beginning of the month of April 2021, however, I was asymptomatic.”

